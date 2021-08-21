COVID-19: Rwanda to Start Vaccinating 18+ Group

After vaccinating the elderly, essential groups and people with underlying conditions, Rwanda is now set to shift focus to inoculating people aged 18 years and above as the country looks to ramp up numbers of vaccinated people.

Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) announced the development on Saturday in a video shared on social media, in which singer Bruce Itahiwacu, known as Bruce Melodie, is encouraging young people to go and get vaccinated in order for them to go back to their normal lives.

“#COVID19 has already claimed many of our people but the Government has brought vaccines to the Rwandan people so that they can get vaccinated and get back to normal life. From Monday 23.08.2021, a program to vaccinate people aged 18 and above will be launched in Kigali. Go and get vaccinated,” Bruce Melodie encourages young people.

Reports of the Ministry of Health indicate that 980,082 people have so far received the first jab of COVID-19 while 419,715 received the second dose as of August 20.

This week, the country received 200,000 COVID-19 vaccination doses from China and nearly 500,000 from the United States of America.

The country further announced plans to bring more doses from the COVAX and African Union mechanism.