Gov’t To Recruit 9000 New Teachers

Education officials have said that Rwanda is planning to recruit 9000 new teachers to reduce classes’ overpopulation.

“We are planning to hire 9000 teachers and headteachers depending on the gaps we have realized,” Leon Mugenzi Ntawukuriryayo, Head of Teacher Development, Management, Career Guidance, and counseling development at REB said.

Mugenzi made the observation during Ubyumva ute program on KT Radio on 18 August 2021.

The official, however, did not reveal the number of teachers that were recruited in 2020 after the government announced plans to hire about 29, 000 teachers.

Currently, the student-teacher ratio stands at 59:1 in Primary and 29:1 in Secondary or 46:1 on average in both levels, according to the Ministry of education available reports.

For example, this academic year 2020/21, the country registered 500,000 new pupils compared to 450,000 in 2019.

In December last year, the Ministry of Education changed the teacher’s recruitment examination system, replacing it with an academic transcript results procedure.

Under the later, the best candidates were hired to join the teaching profession with a one-year trial period.

“This coming academic year, we shall go back to the teacher’s recruitment policy based on recruitment exams,” Mugenzi said.