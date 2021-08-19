sikiş türk porno sikiş izle porno video mobil sikiş sikiş izle porno izle sex hikayeleri mobil pornolar

Happy International Photography Day, Images To Inspire Creativity Beyond Selfies

byVincent Gasana August 19, 2021 at 5:23 pm 0
APR Handball Club in a past game against ADEGI Gituza – Gatsibo district. As the goalkeeper prepares himself for the worst, a schoolboy among spectators is seeking an exit to run for safety. Otherwise the mud does not mean anything for the player who does not want to settle for less, but a win. Photo Sam Imanishimwe

Every year on 19th August, the art form of photography is celebrated. Today, our photographers share images that celebrate New Rwanda. 

Farming in the outskirts of Kigali where the market is a guarantee. Photo by Ruzi

The great Norwegian writer, and theatre director, Henrik Ibsen, observed that “a thousand words leave not the same deep impression, as does a single deed.” 

A French song goes like” football c’est pas la guerre’. Former APR central defender Herve Rugwiro removes that small insect that was  embarrassing the referee, March 2018, Gicumbi stadium. Photo by Sam Imanishimwe

Ironically, those words did leave quite an impression, giving birth to the now common expression that “a picture is worth a thousand words.” 

Mahama refugee camp, Kirehe district, Eastern Rwanda home to dozens of thousands of Burundian refugees. A child refugee gets a point of view to wave at guests. That day, July 14, 206, Nobel Prize laureat Malala Yousafzai had light moment with children. Photo Plaisir Muzogeye

There is in a way, a kinship between Ibsen and photography. Ibsen stands as one of the greatest playwrights of any generation, who left the world with great poet plays. At its most creative, photography has poetry within it, expressing much that our day-to-day words cannot. 

Two means of transport at sunset. Photo Plaisir Muzogeye

The idea of a day to celebrate photography can be traced back to 1837. In 1830, Frenchman Louis Daguerre, with his colleague Joseph Nicephore Niepce, invented the first photographic process, the Daguerreotype. The French Academy of Science, hailed the invention, as “a gift to the world.”

That time when you fight against self. In the end, the glass was the victim. Photo Plaisir Muzogeye

The world has since taken it up gratefully, to advance the development of the process, possibly beyond even where the eventers might have imagined. 

Following the leader- discipline of birds applys on the water as in the skies. Photo Plaisir Muzogeye

What would Daguerre make of the fact that today, in our digital age, millions of us, with a mobile device, that also serves as a telephone, among other things, can take hundreds of pictures in a mere minute.  

Aerial view of The country of a thousand hills -Rwanda. Photo Plaisir Muzogeye

According to estimates by Keypoint Intelligence, which analyses data, 1.4trillon images were snapped in 2020. And that was less than a normal year, due to the slow down in human activity, due to the Sars-Cov-2 pandemic. 

Volcano national park (Sabyinyo volcano here), home to the rare mountain gorillas- Photo Plaisir Muzogeye

We do not as yet have figures for Rwanda, but Rwandans have taken to photography, like a duck to water.  

We lead with two particular images. One is of Rwanda’s head of state, Paul Kagame, creating his own, personal memories with a camera. 

The flower by Germaine Umukazana

As commander of the RPA (Rwanda Patriotic Army), and then of course as head of state, he has been central to the creation of a Rwanda that today, every Rwandan celebrates. Happy International photography to him.

Mountain Gorilla rally 2019 photo by Germaine Umukazana

We also lead with the image of our much loved, and greatly missed friend and colleague, Prince Charles Kwizera, robbed from us at a painfully young age, by a congenital condition. 

Beach volley game at sunset-Rubavu at Lake Kivu. Photo George Solomon

With his sharp editorial skills and great knowledge of Rwanda, Prince would have revelled in leading our team find the most evocative images.   

 We hope that these images from our professional photographers will inspire your creativity to greater depths, to take time away from selfies, and contemplate that flower, the spectacular sunset, or for the early risers, the poetry of the dawn.

Josepth Nicephore Niepce – Photographer and Inventor.
Louis Daguerre, photographer, Inventor of the Daguerreotype

