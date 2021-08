President Paul Kagame on Thursday afternoon received President Faustin-Archange Touadéra of Central African Republic (CAR) at Urugwiro Village ahead of bilateral talks and the signing of agreements between the two countries.

President Touadéra was introduced to senior government officials before he inspected a guard of honour, mounted by Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), before the two leaders entered closed door talks. After the talks, the two leaders addressed the press.

Details to follow….