Kigali International Airport Ranked Among Best And Cleanest

The Skytrax World Airport, the coveted quality accolades for airports across the world, and a global benchmark of excellence has ranked Kigali International Airport among the best and cleanest airports in East African Community (EAC) and Africa for 2021.

It has been ranked 8th best airport in EAC and 7th cleanest on the continent.

The best three airports are from South Africa. They include Cape Town, Durban King Shaka International Airport, and Johannesburg.

On the fourth position is Mauritius and Marrakech airport located in Morocco on the 5th position.

Among the cleanest airports, still Cape Town came number one, followed by Durban King Shaka International Airport, Mauritius on the third position, Johannesburg fourth and Seychelles 5th.

Globally, the world’s top five are, Doha Hamad International Airport located in the state of Qatar, Tokyo Haneda airport in Japan, Changi airport Singapore, Seoul Incheon International Airport located in South Korea and Tokyo Narita also located in Japan.

According to Skytrax World Airport website, the Skytrax best airports awards are voted based on customer reviews.

“It is regarded as the quality benchmark for the world airport industry, assessing customer service and facilities over 550 airports,” the Skytrax World Airport website reads.

The Skytrax says rankings are voted for by the public, adding that rankings have been affected by the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

“The 2021 World Airport Awards recognize the efforts of global airports in adapting and meeting the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. The past 18 months has been the most challenging and financially difficult period ever experienced by the world air transport industry, and airports have invested to provide the safest possible environment for their customers and staff during the global pandemic,” Skytrax Statement reads.

“Many travellers are voting for their favourite/best airport based on pre-pandemic travel experiences, whilst other customers voted after their Covid-19 Airport Experience during the past 12 months,” the statement further reads.