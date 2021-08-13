King James to Release A New Album 

After months releasing only singles, singer James Ruhumuriza alias King James unveils the dates of dropping a new album dubbed Ubushobozi.

According to the Auburndale hitmaker, the new album which is slated to feature both established and new artists will be out on 10th October this year despite covid 19 constraints.

The R&B heartthrob posted the alert on his official social media platforms.

“Get ready for the new album Ubushobozi dropping on 10th October 2021” he posted.

Although he hasn’t talked much about his new album, news in entertainment corridors alleges that it will feature various artists including musicians like Meddy, given the recent trip of King James in USA, where he met most of the Rwandan artists like The Ben, Kazuya, Meddy and many others.

King James already has a new song featuring new kid on the block Ariel Wayz rocking local airwaves called ‘Ndagukumbuye’.

The music star turned businessman has been off the music scene for sometime but it’s believed he has been juggling both working on the new album and running his business empire.

King James boasts of songs like Narashize, Hari Ukuntu, Abubu, Meze Neza and many more.

He has been working on the upcoming album since 2018, the but project slowed down due to Covid-19 pandemic outbreak which damaged deeply the music industry.