KWAHERI: President Samia Suluhu Hassan Seen Off By President Kagame

Tanzania’s Pesident, Samia Suluhu Hassan concluded her two day state visit to Rwanda on Tuesday afternoon, where she was seen off by President Paul Kagame at Kigali International Airport, after the two leaders visited different factories in the City of Kigali.

President Kagame took his guest on a tour of beverage manufacturer, Inyange Industries, located in Masaka Sector, Kicukiro District. The food and beverage manufacturing facility is one of 4 Inyange factories producing a range of water, fruit and dairy related products across the country.

The two leaders also visited Mara Phones and Volkswagen Rwanda plants located in the Kigali Special Economic Zone (KSEZ). The Tanzanian leader was shown around the Mara, which manufactures 3 different smartphone models and the VW plant which currently assembles 6 different car models.