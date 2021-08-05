Moise Mugisha Signs with ProTouch Continental for 2021

Rwanda’s Moise Mugisha will ride the next season with South Africa’s continental team ProTouch, the team announced on Wednesday.

“We are very pleased to have a quality rider like Moise come into our Team. We believe that he will add some additional strength to our general classification riders”, team’s Sports Director, Tony Harding said.

The talented 24-year old, who was runner-up in the 2020 Tour du Rwanda, will bolster ProTouch’s stage racing performance.

“Moise had some great results in 2019 and 2020, finishing 2nd in the overall GC at the 2020 Tour de Rwanda. We have a good relationship with Rwanda – having participated in the Tour du Rwanda for over four years now – and, we believe that this signing will help us to strengthen ties and our joint vision of further developing African riders for the World Stage” Tony Harding added.

Last year, Moise had three season wins, 39 Top 20 finishes and in 2019 27 Top 10 finishes.

In his palmarès, he also counts a second-place finish at Tour du Rwanda, a Grand Prix Chantal Biya victory and stage wins at Tour de l’Espoir and Tour du Faso.

He could race his first race in ProTouch colours next month as they take on the second leg of their European Tour at Tour de Bretagne and Circuit des Ardennes in France.