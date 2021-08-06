PHOTOS: President Touadéra Visits RDF Headquarters

President Faustin-Archange Touadéra of the Central African Republic (CAR), who is in Rwanda for a four-day state visit, on Friday paid a visit to the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Headquarters in Kimihurura, where he is met the Defence and Military leadership.

President Touadéra was welcomed by the Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Albert Murasira and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Jean Bosco Kazura before holding talks with the military top brass, including the RDF Army Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Mubarakh Muganga.

Rwanda and CAR on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the former to support the strategy for security sector reforms in the central African country.

Rwanda is among the biggest contributors to the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Central African Republic (MINUSCA) and also has a back up force deployed in December under a bilateral arrangement, to help avert the fast advancing rebels that threatened to overrun the capital Bangui and disrupt general elections.

President Paul Kagame on Thursday said the deployment of additional forces under a bilateral arrangement was necessary and urgent when the CAR government requested, given what was at stake at the time, and the mandate limitations MINUSCA faced that prevented the peacekeeping force from engaging the rebels.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen further efforts to bring about peace, unity and reconciliation in Central African Republic.