President Paul Kagame has welcomed his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan who is a-two day state visit to Rwanda in fanfare reception at Village Urugwiro, on Monday.

After a tete-a-tete, the two officials will hold a joint press conference at Village Urugwiro.

President Kagame will host his Tanzanian counterpart at a state dinner this evening.

It is expected that the heads of state will sign several bilateral agreements.