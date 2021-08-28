RDF Soldiers Conclude Basic Military Training

The Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) today graduated a basic military course at Nasho Basic Military Training Centre.

The young men and women who graduated demonstrated to the RDF leadership the skills at arms and drills acquired during the course before being welcomed into RDF.

The ceremony was presided over by the RDF Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Jean Bosco Kazura on behalf of the Commander-in-Chief.

In his remarks, the CDS thanked the new soldiers for the good choice made to join the RDF family that is dedicated to protect the country and its people.

“It is without doubt that you will achieve your mission with discipline through the acquired training as you demonstrated today. You are the strength for your people as you are joining your predecessors in safeguarding and developing our nation,” said Gen Kazura.

One of the graduands, Pte Uwizeyimana Mwadjuma said that joining RDF to serve her country made her proud.

The recruitment and integration of new soldiers, like retirement, are recurring processes that are in line with RDF’s required operational readiness.

The new soldiers have been enrolled into the Force after a one-year of basic military training.