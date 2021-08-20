Ruling in the Trial of Rusesabagina and Co. Due In One Month

The ruling in a trial involving Hotel Rwanda ‘hero’ Paul Rusesabagina and 22 co-accused has been postponed to September 20, 2021, the Court has decided.

The prosecution accuses Rusesabagina and co-defendants to be part of the Mouvement Rwandais pour le Changement Démocratique (MRCD), a terorrism organisation and its army wing – the Front pour la Liberation Nationale(FLN).

The case is being tried by the Special High Chamber of Cross Border and International crimes. FLN is accused to be behind attacks that killed at least nine people in Nyaruguru and Nyamagabe districts of Southern province and Nyamasheke in Western Province two years ago.

The prosecution seeks life sentence in jail against Rusesabagina who is believably the President of MRCD.

For Rusesabagina’s co-accused, the prosecution seeks a sentence ranging between 25 to 15 years in jail.

Several testimonies were heard from the side of prosecution, and more than 80 civil parties.

In March 2021, Rusesabagina extracted himself from the trial after he was refused a-6 month period of time to prepare his defense.

The prosecution, as well as other partiers in the trial, found that the request from Rusesabagina was a delaying tactic.