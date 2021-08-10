Rwanda: COVID-19 Vaccine Brought Door to Door for Citizens Aged 60+

Rwanda’s efforts to hamper the spread of COVID-19 are intensifying every other day and the latest progress may signify that the country would like to put even more emphasis on the most vulnerable categories.

A communique from Rwanda Biomedical Centre(RBC) invited the general public to let it know citizens aged 60 years and above who were not vaccinated.

RBC will then reach out to them.

“Let’s save the life of the elderly. Rwanda Biomedical Centre is calling on every City of Kigali resident who is 60+ years and hasn’t got his/her COVID-19 dose to call 3260 for their jab. The Vaccine will be brought to you,” reads a communique from RBC.

The program, further reads the communique will proceed to include other provinces soon.

The move is part of several efforts to stop the spread of the severer variant of COVID-19.

Currently, 50 sectors of the country are concluding a total lockdown and the government is set to decide the way forward.

Furthermore, a massive vaccination has been going on this week.

As of August 9, the country vaccinated 649,936 people against the pandemic which has killed 898 since the first case was confirmed in Rwanda on March 14, 2020.