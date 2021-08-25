Sentore Throws An Epic Performance at Afrobasket Grand Opening 

Afrobasket enthusiasts were treated with an incredible and energetic performance from traditional music star Jules Sentore last evening at Afrobasket grand opening in an event graced by President Paul Kagame.

In an eye watering event that took place at Kigali Arena , Sentore and his backup singers and dancers from Intayoberana troop set a blaze to basketball fanatics who had come to cheer a game of Rwanda Vs DR Congo.

The singer stormed the stage donning a white long-sleeved T-shirt, blank pants, Afrobasket branded cap and designer shades. He started sampling most of his loved songs like Diarabi as everyone in the arena danced a Rwandan traditional dance dubbed Intore.

Sentore and Davis D of ‘Micro’ famed song and the dream team deejays were selected to entertain Afrobasket revellers as countries battled each other.

The mood inside Arena and turn up clearly showed that Rwandans were craving for outdoor entertainment as they cheered and danced on every bite of the event.