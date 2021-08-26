Singer Nsengiyumva- Igisupusupu Released on Bail in Defilement Case

Nyagatare intermediate court today released on bail the Popular traditional folk-string instrument player and singer Francois Nsengiyumva,a.k.a ‘Igisupusupu’.

The court ruled that the prosecution did not file strong incriminating evidence that would make him remanded.

Nsengiyumva, the 44-year-old, who broke out on the music scene in December 2018, with his hit song ‘Mariya Jeanne’, was arrested by Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) on June 30, 2021 in Rubaya Village, Rubona Cell, Kiziguro Sector, in his home district of Gatsibo, Eastern Province.

It is alleged that on June 18, in his home area in Gatsibo, Nsengiyumva defiled a 13-year-old girl, who he was employing as a house help.

Nsengiyumva, had on August 24 appealed against a decision of the primary court that had ruled for 30 days provisional detention against him.