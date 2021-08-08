Students to Win Prizes In A New TV Show

Starting this Saturday, students will tussle out in a new televised Shupavu 2910 pop quiz show in which they will win prizes in scholastic materials.

The Shupavu 2910’s Pop Quiz is a competitive, fun and interactive pop quiz TV show for primary and secondary school students.

The show is a product of Eneza Education, Rwanda Basic Education Board, in partnership with the MasterCard Foundation and produced by Isonga Media.

The show has been running on Radio Rwanda since late 2020.

The new televised Shupavu 2910’S Pop quiz show was launched yesterday on TV10 at 10pm and saw 36 students from schools across the country compete in over 8 episodes.

Each episode will have a winner with students cross-checked with a series of questions across different subjects that include mathematics, science, biology, geography, chemistry and Africa-related general knowledge.

Weekly episodes of the show are set to air for the next three months presented by renowned TV personality Lucky Nzeyimana who is also a teacher by profession.

“The first episodes were fun and intense for the students with some being really competitive, I think other students will be inspired for the coming seasons,” Nzeyimana said.

The event organisers said the competition has grown from a weekly radio show on Radio Rwanda to a TV show as a way of responding to viewers’ and participants’ demand.

‘Students were asking for this, you could find them calling into the radio show to answer questions from a Shupavu 2910 teacher. Taking this to TV will open up more opportunities for many of the participants,” said Armand Kajangwe, one of the brains behind the competition.

Rwandan students who have participated in the previous radio competitions have not only gone on to create new opportunities for many participants but given them something to cherish and create memories.

“I’ve been able to meet new people and make new friends, this has helped me improve my confidence and public speaking,” said Chantal Uwera who is among the former participants.

The show is expected to encourage more students to stay abreast with their studies especially during the ongoing Covid19 pandemic which has required new and innovative ways of learning.