Bank of Kigali Renews Agreement With UK’s FCDCO To sponsor Chevening Scholarship Winners

The Bank of Kigali has renewed a three-year agreement with Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), a department of the Government of the United Kingdom that pursues UK’s interest in the world, to support students pursuing studies under the Chevening Scholarship Program.

The agreement was signed at Bank of Kigali headquarters today, September 2nd.

The Chevening Scholarships program is the UK Government’s global scholarship program, funded by FCDO and partner organisations.

It offers awards to outstanding scholars with leadership potential from around the world to study for a one-year Master’s degree in any accredited universities in the UK.

According to terms of agreement, Bank of Kigali committed to pay for three students in three years at a tune of £36,000 each through the program. The amount will cover accommodation, tuition, transport, allowances, among others.

One student will be enrolled in the Chevening Scholarship Program every year and the call for application will be opened soon.

“We are pleased to partner with the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office to contribute to the professional development and capacity building of future Rwandan leaders through the Chevening Scholarships Programme in Rwanda,” Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Kigali, Dr. Diane Karusisi said.

“Education is one of Bank of Kigali’s Corporate Social Responsibility key pillars and we believe that through this program, scholarship recipients will gain knowledge and skills that will empower them to make a positive impact in our country.”

UK High Commissioner to Rwanda, Omar Daair said that applicants go through meticulous selection and the best passes.

“We take the lead and select the best students in every country, they apply for programs that we think will help their countries when they come back, we have been sending nine or ten students a year,” he said.

“We have been doing this for many years and we think we will be able to send others with the support of the Bank of Kigali, which I think is excellent, the more students we send back, the better. It is excellent to see the impact of students when they come back not in Rwanda only, but across Africa,” Daair said.

Daair said that 49 students have studied in the UK under the Chevening Scholarship Program, for the last five years.

Priority course in Chevening scholarship include public health, accounting and Finance, among others.