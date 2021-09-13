Belgium Based ‘African Museum’ to Make 1st Museum of Rwanda A Regional Icon

The Africa Museum has embarked on renovating the Huye Museum in a bid to promote the cooperation and preserve the country’s history.

The Africa Museum, which preserves the history of post-colonial Africa and its aftermath, has long been partnering with Rwanda in development programs under “D4d” program.

This is a program aimed at continuing to work with the former colonies of Belgium in a bid to share the past and the Future.

“We work closely with the Rwandan Colleagues in renovating the museum which was built in 1987 by King Baudouin at that time. Obviously we have to work together to make sure that it becomes a contemporary museum, and we would like to work with Rwandan scientists to make sure that it becomes a contemporary museum about the Africa of Today,” sGuido Gryseels, Director-General of Africa Museum, has told Kigali Today.

“We think that this museum is extremely important for understanding the history of Rwanda and understanding and the riches of its culture so it is important that it keeps receiving strong support.

The official said The Africa Museum will do everything to ensure that it remains the most beautiful museum of East Africa,” he added.

The renovation Developments envisaged in the plan include the re-roofing Huye Ethnographic Museum, as well as expanding the museum beyond the building to the compound.

The Museum of Modern Art’s renovation and expansion project will seek to reassure and surprise.

“The discussion and collaboration started last year in November and we have given training courses in collection management restoration to ensure the reconstitution of the collection. I am pleased to tell you that Rwanda is the country which we collaborated more than any country of Africa, the collaboration are in many different types, “ Guido said.

The Africa Museum and Rwanda Cultural heritage Academy team have spent one year in conversations about the nature of the collection, the history of installations, the continually changing nature of art, and opportunities and responsibilities for engaging the museum audiences.