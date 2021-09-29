sikiş türk porno sikiş izle porno video mobil sikiş sikiş izle porno izle sex hikayeleri mobil pornolar

BPR’s Invitation to Tender  

byKT Press Reporter September 29, 2021 at 10:42 pm 0
BPR Headquarters

Banque Populaire du Rwanda Plc (BPR Plc) is a public company limited by Shares, registered under Rwandan Laws in the Registrar Generals office on Company code no100162830, having business address in Rwanda with Head Office at KN 67, ST 2, P. O. Box 1348, Kigali, Nyarugenge District

Founded in 1975, Banque Populaire du Rwanda Plc started as a Cooperative to serve its members in achieving better livelihoods and later in 2008, transformed into a fullyfledged commercial bank while retaining its cooperative roots

BPR has the largest banking network with around 137 branches and close to 50 ATM Machines countrywide. It has contributed to the economic transformation of the country and currently offers a full suite of bestinclass financial products and services to various segments of the Rwandan market. BPR Plc also leverages on the latest advancement in Technology to offer exciting digital products to deliver unmatched customer experience

Banque Populaire du Rwanda Plc intends to dispose some of its fleet through public auction. The vehicles to be auctioned include MAHINDRA SCORPIOS, TOYOTA PICKUPS, TOYOTA HIACE MINIBUS, and NISSAN PATROL JEEP.

The Bank offers an equal opportunity to the public to bid. In this regard, the Bank invites all interested bidders to submit their offers not later than 5th October 2021 10:00 AM at the BPR Plc Head Office 6th Floor. Bidding Terms and Conditions can be picked from BPR Plc Head Office during working hours from Tuesday 28th September, to Monday 4th October 2021.

Submitted bids will be opened in the presence of all bidders who choose to attend, or their legal representatives on the same day at 10:30 AM local time in BPR Plc Head Office 6th Floor. Please note that late Bids will not be accepted.

Those interested in inspecting the Vehicles can visit them on Thursday September, 30th at BPR former Minima Branch, and Nyamirambo Branch between 9:00 AM and 11:00 AM. The Contact person can be reached on +250788404918

Done on 27th September 2021ulaire 

Fred RUTIKANGA Head of Procurement 

Paul MUCHEMI Chief Finance Officer 

Related News


Leave a Comment

Porno Gratuit Porno Français Adulte XXX Brazzers Porn College Girls Film érotique Hard Porn Inceste Famille Porno Japonais Asiatique Jeunes Filles Porno Latin Brown Femmes Porn Mobile Porn Russe Porn Stars Porno Arabe Turc Porno caché Porno de qualité HD Porno Gratuit Porno Mature de Milf Porno Noir Regarder Porn Relations Lesbiennes Secrétaire de Bureau Porn Sexe en Groupe Sexe Gay Sexe Oral Vidéo Amateur Vidéo Anal

windows 10 kaufen office 2019 kaufen office 365 kaufen windows 10 home kaufen windows 10 enterprise kaufen office 2019 home and business kaufen office 2016 kaufen windows 10 education kaufen visio professional 2019 kaufen project 2019 kaufen project 2016 kaufen visio 2016 kaufen windows server 2012 kaufen windows server 2016 kaufen windows server 2019 kaufen betriebssysteme office software windows server softhier instagram türk takipçi satın al instagram türk beğeni satın al instagram görüntülenme satın al instagram otomatik beğeni satın al facebook türk beğeni satın al facebook sayfa beğenisi satın al facebook türk takipçi satın al twitter türk takipçi satın al twitter türk beğeni satın al twitter retweet satın al youtube türk izlenme satın al youtube türk abone satın al takipçi hilesi