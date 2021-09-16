Calvin Mbanda Quits The Mane 

Raising star Calvin Mbanda also waves good bye to sinking Mc house The Mane after almost one year.

Calvin was the only artist who remained with The Mane when fellow label singers Safi, Queen Cha and Marina worked out from it.

While premiering his new tune dubbed ‘Fina’, Calvin made it clear he is focusing on his music career as an independent musician.

“Currently I am only focusing on boosting my career by giving more songs to music fans. That’s the only thing on my mind now and with focus, I am sure I will achieve my goal,” says Calvin.

The musician came onto music scene through The Mane with his first song ‘Nari High’.

His new song Fina doesn’t show anything like The Mane, as it is used when someone has a music house that manages them.

The Mane is owned by Ramadhan Mumpende alias BadRama who is currently residing in USA.

“Before I joined The Mane, my boss told me Calvin is free to work with any record label at any given time, so there’s no bad blood,” The Mane representative, Safi Eric said.