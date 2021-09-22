CNLG, NURC, FARG, National Itorero Commission Phased Out, In Comes MINUBUMWE

Several renowned key government institutions, which have been in operation since the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, have been phased out to pave way for the formation and operationalization of the new ministry that has been assigned the activities of the scrapped bodies.

The Cabinet on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 approved the draft laws repealing the National Commission for the Fight Against Genocide (CNLG), National Unity and Reconciliation Commission (NURC), National Itorero Commission and the Genocide Survivors Assistance Fund (FARG).

At the same time, Cabinet approved the Prime Minister’s Draft Order which determines the mission, functions and organizational structure of the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement (MINUBUMWE).

All the functions that were performed by each of the institutions mentioned above will now be under the responsibility of the new ministry, which will set policy and as well as implement programs.

This is one of the strengths and innovation of MINUBUMWE. The Ministry will have the capacity to fully discharge all of its responsibilities in collaboration with the partners and beneficiaries of each of the former institutions whose responsibilities will be absorbed MINUBUMWE.

The new Ministry is built on four key pillars: National Unity and Citizenship Education; Research and Policy Development; Memory and Genocide Prevention; and Community Resilience.