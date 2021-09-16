COVID-19: Vaccination Goes to Iwawa Island

Rwanda has started vaccinating against COVID-19 the people that are being educated at Iwawa rehabilitation Centre, the island in Rutsiro district in the middle of Lake Kivu-Western Province of Rwanda.

Two major islands of the lake namely Nkombo and Iwawa have several infrastructure that allow them to benefit from the same services like the rest of the country.

The citizen of this land are getting vaccines like someone at Remera, Kicukiro or Nyarugenge-the central business district.

They get same treatment as a citizen from Bweyeye in Rusizi disrict neighboring with Burundi or Mpanga in the furthest Eastern Province near Tanzania.

On first day, September 15, 2021, an estimate 20%(300) youth out of 1621 that are being rehabilitated from several behavior challenges in the society received the first jab, according to Dr. Jean Damascene Nshimiyimana, Iwawa coordinator.

The target is first of all people aged 40 years and above and other clinically vulnerable categories.

“I have been watching news of vaccination against COVID-19 but never imagined that my day would also come. Thanks to God, I got my first jab and I am well positioned in the battle against this pandemic,” Jean Claude Uwayezu, from Iwawa rehabilitation centre told Syldio Sebuharara, a reporter of kigalitoday.rw, our sister website.

Rehabilitation at Iwawa include training in vocational and technical skills on top of counseling sessions among other components that help beneficiaries to be fully reintegrated in the community and to live a balanced like emotionally, physically and economically.

Dr. Nshimiyimana said that the centre which is so far safe, is working so hard to prevent any COVID-19 case.

Vaccination service will continue at the island to reach 60% target.