East African Intelligence Chiefs Convene In Kigali To Discuss Security Matters  

Rwanda is hosting Heads of Intelligence Departments and Security Services from East African Community (EAC) to discuss security matters in the region and proposing appropriate solutions.

While opening the conference on Monday 20, Gen. Jean Bosco Kazura, Chief of Defence Staff of the RDF said that whenever there are security problems in the region, such meetings are important to discuss and find the solutions jointly.

Gen. Kazura requested the attendees to be free and discuss matters with openness and transparency without thinking that there is one party that aims at investigating the other, but to share ideas and jointly find solutions for the existing security challenges affecting the region.

Speaking to the media, Col. Raphael Kibiwoti Kiptoo who represented Dr. Peter Mathuki, Secretary General of the East African Community said that the importance of this conference is studying together and finding solutions for the security problems that would, or are affecting EAC and Africa.

Col. Kiptoo said that some terror groups took advantage of COID-19 to carry out terror activities as government are busy fighting more spread.

To prevent terror attacks and fight security challenges in the region, meetings for Intelligence officers for the EAC region are conducted every three months, but since last year, it was halted due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants to September meeting include Chiefs of Intelligence in Rwanda (host), Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi and South Sudan.