Government Moves to Solve Gaps in District Tender, Staffing Gaps

The Government has announced plans of recruiting more district and hospital staff in the wake of the Parliament faulting district officials with lack of due diligence in duty which has led to poor service delivery.

These gaps were cited in the ongoing Public Accounts Committee (PAC) hearings in which officials used the excuse of lack of sufficient staff as one of the reasons for failing to implement full project cycles- from feasibility studies, tendering and implementation.

Districts were also faulted for failing to submit obligatory monthly procurement reports to Rwanda Public Procurement Authority (RPPA) which enables the authority to monitor and evaluate the projects through an existing e-procurement system.

When asked why this is not done, most district officials gave excuses of lack of staff and limitations of Covid-19 lockdown among others.

However, this was not taken in as PAC showed that there is an alternative of working and submitting reports online.

Such failure and gaps were noticed in most of the districts to an extent that PAC rebuked them for not being able to draw own tender contracts, give tender reports but resort to borrowing contract papers from other districts.

Among these are Nyagatare, Kayonza, Kirehe, Nyamagabe and Gicumbi districts to mention but a few as it is expected that more or similar findings will be unearthed along the PAC hearings.

In a Friday hearing, Bugesera district shocked MPs as it wrote in its management comments that there is no law or directive in the country that prohibits them from offering a tender without any bidding.

They were referring to a rapid schools construction contract they used as given by the ministry of education.

RPPA said that districts were either way asked to open the bidding and this was done except in Bugesera.

In the case of Gicumbi district hearing on September 24, the district Executive Secretary, Marie Scolastique Muyishimire and Jean Baptiste Tabaro the procurement officer, totally failed to explain how they reported all tenders but two.

Their excuse was that they forgot. They asked for pardon which Parliament didn’t buy either.

Gicumbi went ahead to offer a Rwf21million contract to an enterprise without negotiations.

To make matters worse the district tender committee had a divided vote over the said tender and the district heads went ahead to offer the tender even when RPPA had advised them to drop the tender.