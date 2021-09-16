House of Tayo Boss Rugamba Proposes to Long-Time Girlfriend

Fashion guru Matthew Rugamba aka Tayo is set to legalize his relationship with Sharon Mutaboba after engaging her on Tuesday night, 14th September.

It was a lit evening for both lovers and Rugamba took advantage to pop the question with few close friends especially those affiliated with fashion world to witness the 1st step towards making a solid family.

Rugamba is founder and creative director of a celebrated fashion house ‘House of Tayo’ famous for making design outfits of celebrities.

House of Tayo has designed both local, regional and foreign celebrities that visit Rwanda with high quality attires.

Tayo’s made suit was worn on Hollywood red carpet by Peter Junior Nyong’o, while appearing on the premier of marvel blockbuster movie ‘Black Panther’ on the invitation of his actress sister Lupita Nyong’o.

The platform exposed Tayo’s skills and high quality designer wears made from Rwanda international fashion scene, hence boosting his connections to work with a list of celebrities – politicians, movie stars and musicians.

Hard working and passion for fashion earned him great friends that showered him with congratulatory messages over the engagement step on social media.

One of Tayo’s friend is, CEO, Rwanda Development Board (RDB) Claire Akamanzi.

“Congratulations Tayo and Sharon. Very best wishes as you work towards building home of Tayo” Be blessed” she commented.

Fellow fashion designer Sonia Mugabo also wished them the best.

“To my people exciting times….” Designer& mental health advocate , Sonia Mugabo.

Miss Rwanda 2020, Naomi Nishimwe, congratulated the couple on the life time milestone.