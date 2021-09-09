Investigation Bureau Mounts Operation on Corruption

Today RIB announced it had arrested and detained one, Charles Munyabugingo, the Rwanda Energy Group Kabeza branch manager in Kigali for allegedly attempting to take a bribe from a client in order to offer an electricity connection services at the branch.

The arrest comes at a time when REG is set to appear before the Parliament Public Accounts Committee (PAC) this week, with high chances of the government enterprise standing a grill on poor services against the country’s targets of 100% electricity access by 2024.

RIB spokesman Dr.Thierry B. Murangira said the REG official is being investigated for corruption charges levied upon him.

This arrest follows one on the judicial sector where RIB arrested Robert Dushimuwera, a Kiyumba sector court clerk in Muhanga district this September 7, 2021. The clerk is alleged to have asked for a bribe from one of the residents accused and sued in the area court house. Dushimuwera was detained at RIB Nyamabuye station as an investigation was launched into these allegations pending a prosecution case to be filed therein. Dushimuwera’s arrest came barely a day after President Paul Kagame who while swearing in new officials on September 6, warned officials to avoid corruption as the country will not tolerate any case. RIB said that the suspects have been arrested through RIB’s operations to fight against corruption and there won’t be any space for corruption.