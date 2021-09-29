sikiş türk porno sikiş izle porno video mobil sikiş sikiş izle porno izle sex hikayeleri mobil pornolar

Kana Yves Names One Thing He Learnt from Honeymoon As An Artist 

byAndrew Shyaka September 29, 2021 at 9:29 pm 0

Fresh from honeymoon, Trezzor band founder and lead singer Yves Kana revealed that while enjoying honeymoon with wife, Inspiration of new music was falling like rain because his heart and mind was only full of nothing else but love. 

Honeymoon gave him apple time to think and be creative while writing songs especially love songs and he is confident the creativity will take his music career to another level.

The Rock star singer disclosed the information live at KT Radio’s evening program #Dundashow, where he had come to premier his new song ‘Je t’aimerai’.

“Before the wedding I was producing songs but my mind wasn’t fully focused, but during my honeymoon inspirations were falling like rain because of the new experience of being a married man,” says Kana.

Kana also added that, music fans should get ready for song after song “because I recorded many quality music while in vacation and doubt, it will boost my music career.” 

Kana married his long time fiancée Diane Mugabekazi, 21st May this year.

The singer also warned his fans not to take serious some of the rumors misleading them that since he got married he will slow down musically.

“Music made me what I am today: it’s in my blood and I can’t think of quitting at any time,” he said. 

Inshuti Nziza hitmaker already has two albums and is working on the third album which will feature 10-12 songs.

The new album will be out early next year if nothing is changed according to the singer, it has also collaborations from various local artists.

Kana started his music career back in 2009, while at university and he has worked with well established musicians like Jay Polly(RIP) and Bulldog.

Related News


Leave a Comment

Porno Gratuit Porno Français Adulte XXX Brazzers Porn College Girls Film érotique Hard Porn Inceste Famille Porno Japonais Asiatique Jeunes Filles Porno Latin Brown Femmes Porn Mobile Porn Russe Porn Stars Porno Arabe Turc Porno caché Porno de qualité HD Porno Gratuit Porno Mature de Milf Porno Noir Regarder Porn Relations Lesbiennes Secrétaire de Bureau Porn Sexe en Groupe Sexe Gay Sexe Oral Vidéo Amateur Vidéo Anal

windows 10 kaufen office 2019 kaufen office 365 kaufen windows 10 home kaufen windows 10 enterprise kaufen office 2019 home and business kaufen office 2016 kaufen windows 10 education kaufen visio professional 2019 kaufen project 2019 kaufen project 2016 kaufen visio 2016 kaufen windows server 2012 kaufen windows server 2016 kaufen windows server 2019 kaufen betriebssysteme office software windows server softhier instagram türk takipçi satın al instagram türk beğeni satın al instagram görüntülenme satın al instagram otomatik beğeni satın al facebook türk beğeni satın al facebook sayfa beğenisi satın al facebook türk takipçi satın al twitter türk takipçi satın al twitter türk beğeni satın al twitter retweet satın al youtube türk izlenme satın al youtube türk abone satın al takipçi hilesi