KIGALI: Man Arrested Over Fraudulent Registration of Unvaccinated Girl He Met on Instagram

Rwanda National Police (RNP) on Monday arrested a man suspected of entering an unvaccinated person into the database so as to get Covid-19 vaccination certificate.

The arrest of Safari Habimana, 27, followed information that he had registered one Vanessa Uwase, who he met on Instagram as vaccinated.

Habimana was on Monday, September 6, showed to the media at Kigali Metropolitan Police Headquarters in Remera, Gasabo district.

He allegedly committed the offence as Kagugu health centre where he was charged with registering those who received Covid-19 jabs.

Uwase explained that they met on Instagram.

“We met on instagram last month and we kept in touch. He recently asked me if I had been vaccinated, when I said no, he told me that I would receive a message on my phone. I thought this was meant to help me get vaccinated but to my surprise, when I went to Gikondo Expo Ground for the Covid-19 jab they told me that I had already received my shots and that it was already recorded in the system,” said Uwase.

Habimana, on his part, argued that he imagined what he was doing would help his friend get vaccinated.

He claimed that he had no prior training on the data system since he was a volunteer and that all he was doing was to facilitate a friend.

RNP spokesperson, Commissioner of Police (CP) John Bosco Kabera said that the suspect was arrested following the alleged committed crime.

“This is one of the crimes committed by use of technology. The message to all those working in services meant to fight the pandemic of Covid-19 is that they should not take it for granted,” said CP Kabera.

He added: “First, they must know that it is not an easy job, therefore, if you have been appointed, recruited or volunteered for this responsibility, don’t abuse it for personal interests.”

CP Kabera reminded the public to adhere to the directives against the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

Safari Habimana has been handed over to RIB for further legal process.

Article 276 of law determining offences and penalties states that; any person who, in any manner, forges or alters documents by forged signature or fingerprint, falsifying documents or signatures or impersonation, forging agreements, its provisions, obligations, or discharged obligations commits an offence.

Any person who, with fraudulent intention, produces a false written document, causes to write false statements or produces a conflicting declaration, is considered to commit the offence of forgery.

Upon conviction, he/she is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than five (5) years but not more than seven (7) years and a fine of not less than Frw3 million and not more than Frw5 million or only one of these penalties.