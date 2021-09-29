sikiş türk porno sikiş izle porno video mobil sikiş sikiş izle porno izle sex hikayeleri mobil pornolar

Lubumbashi Added to Rwandair’s Destinations

byJean de la Croix Tabaro September 29, 2021 at 10:20 pm 0
Rwandair at Lubumbashi International Airport

Today marks a new milestone in the business of Rwanda’s national carrier – Rwandair as the airline extends its wings to the mineral-rich city of Lubumbashi in Katanga province, Democratic Republic of Congo(DRC).

“Our inaugural flight was welcomed by a water salute upon arrival at Lubumbashi,” writes Rwandair officials upon landing their Boeing, B737-700 which operated the maiden flight to Lubumbashi.

Congolese officials joined Rwanda’s Ambassador to Kinshasa to cut the ribbon at Pullman Hotel Lubumbashi.

Rwandair will operate a bi-weekly flight to Lubumbashi and in the next two weeks- October 15, the carrier will launch a new route still in DRC, also bi-weekly(Monday and Wednesday in both cities).

The route is Kigali-Goma to serve the Eastern DRC. Goma is the capital city of Northern Kivu, on the border with Rwanda’s Rubavu district in the proximity of Volcano park which makes it a touristic destination.

The new DRC routes will bring to 27 the number of destinations RwandAir operates to across 21 countries throughout Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Rwandair already flies Kinshasa, the capital city of DRC.

 

 

