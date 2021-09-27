Lycée de Kigali’s Martin Masabo Dies

The Director of Lycée de Kigali, Martin Masabo has died after a few days of sickness which is believed to be COVID-19, a family member has said.

Masabo, an educationist who served as Director of Lycée de Kigali, a famous public school in Nyarugenge district-Kigali from 1995 to the time of his death will be remembered for promoting education in Rwanda in the wake of the Genocide against Tutsi.

Father of three, late Masabo was husband to former Governor of Eastern Province and currently member of Parliament Odette Uwamariya.