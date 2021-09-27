sikiş türk porno sikiş izle porno video mobil sikiş sikiş izle porno izle sex hikayeleri mobil pornolar

Lycée de Kigali’s Martin Masabo Dies

September 27, 2021

The Director of Lycée de Kigali, Martin Masabo has died after a few days of sickness which is believed to be COVID-19, a family member has said.

Masabo, an educationist who served as Director of Lycée de Kigali, a famous public school in Nyarugenge district-Kigali from 1995 to the time of his death will be remembered for promoting education in Rwanda in the wake of the Genocide against Tutsi.

Father of three, late Masabo was husband to former Governor of Eastern Province  and currently member of Parliament Odette Uwamariya.

 






