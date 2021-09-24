Meddy, Platini Battling Wizkid, Focalistic and Eddy Kenzo in AFRIMMA2021

R&B artists Meddy and Platin lands nominations for 2021 AFRIMMA (Africa Magazine Music Awards) and are battling with Africa’s music giants like Eddy Kenzo and Wizkid.

AFRIMMA nominations was unveiled on Tuesday 22nd September on its official social media platforms.

Meddy is nominated in the category of Best Male Artist In East Africa and he is competing with Diamond Platinumz, Eddy Kenzo, Harmonize, Rayvanny, Sauti Sol and others.

Platini P is the category of Best Artist, Duo or group in African contemporary.

It’s Platini’s first nominee in AFRIMMA and he is battling for the award with Kizz Daniel’s from Nigeria, Chike and Ferra Gola plus others.

This year’s most nominated artist is Blaq Diamond with 8 nominations, Focalistic with 7 nominations both from South Africa and Nigeria’s Wizkid is nominated in 6 categories.

The grand finale event will take place in Lagos come 19th and 21st of October.

Rwandan Neza scooped the award in 2017.

Last year, The Ben and Sherry Silver famous for ‘This is America’ by American superstar Gambino were the only Rwandans nominated for the awards.

The awards celebrate and recognize music of African original from Lingala to Afro beats, Bongo to Funama, among many other genres of African music of origin.

AFRIMMA is organized by diaspora communities in the United States of America and aims at promoting African talents on international music level.