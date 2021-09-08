Platini P Talks About Possible Collabos with Continental Superstars

Former Dream Boyz singer now pursuing solo career Platini P promises his music fans collaborations with renowned music stars as part of the deal with the new management.

The new management will manage and promote Platini’s music as well as connecting him to international music stars with the aim of boosting his music career on international music scene.

The singer disclosed the information live at KT Radio while premiering his new audio and video dubbed, ‘Shumuleta’

“I met superstars like Dbanji while in Nigeria but we didn’t talk much, however with my new management One percent MGT my fans should expect more projects with international renowned names in music industry. I am aiming at international music market and I am confident about that,” says Platini P.

One Percent MGT is famous for signing musicians and movie stars across Africa with the aim of promoting their artistic products on international market through its franchise in South Africa, USA and the United Kingdom.

Platini was introduced to One Percent MGT by Rwandan movie actress and close friend Isimbi, who happens to be managed by the same company.

Ever since he launched his solo career, Platini has been praised by many for dropping massive hits but also advised to hire a well organized and specialized team to manage his promising career for greater heights.

Nigeria is Africa’s music hub with musicians like Wizkid, Burna Boy , Davido and Tiwa who have managed to Penetrate global music market .

If the deal works in favor of Platini, no doubt Rwandan music will also be recognized globally.

The singer boasts of songs like Helena, Veronika, Ntabirenze, Atansiyo and Fata Amano.