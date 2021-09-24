President Kagame In Mozambique for A Working Visit

President Paul Kagame has arrived in Mozambique for a 2-day working visit where he is expected to meet his counterpart Filipe Nyusi among other meetings.

On Saturday, President Kagame and his host will attend the National Army day.

Kagame is lso expected to meet Rwanda Defence and Police forces that were deployed in Cabo Delgado to help bring peace in the southern Africa country.

In July 2021, Rwanda deployed 1,000-strong force in Mozambique to help fight insurgents.

President Kagame’s last visit to Mozambique was in January 2020.