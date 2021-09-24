sikiş türk porno sikiş izle porno video mobil sikiş sikiş izle porno izle sex hikayeleri mobil pornolar

President Kagame In Mozambique for A Working Visit

byJean de la Croix Tabaro September 24, 2021 at 11:56 am 0
Upon arrival, President Kagame was received by his Mozambican counterpart President Filipe Nyusi

President Paul Kagame has arrived in Mozambique for a 2-day working visit where he is expected to meet his counterpart Filipe Nyusi among other meetings.

On Saturday, President Kagame and his host will attend the National Army day.

Kagame is lso expected to meet Rwanda Defence and Police forces that were deployed in Cabo Delgado to help bring peace in the southern Africa country.

In July 2021, Rwanda deployed 1,000-strong force in Mozambique to help fight insurgents.

President Kagame’s last visit to Mozambique was in January 2020.

President Filip Nyusi(L) speaking with his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame last year

