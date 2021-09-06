President Kagame Rings In Changes in NISS

President Paul Kagame has made major changes in the security sector with new appointments in the country’s security and intelligence body.

Col. Jean Paul Nyirubutama, who was earlier sworn-in on Monday as the Deputy Secretary General of the National Intelligence & Security Service (NISS), had his mandate expanded, with addition duties as the Director General of External Intelligence and Security.

Under the new changes announced by the Prime Minister, Dr. Edouard Ngirente on Monday evening, ACP Lynder Nkuranga, was appointed the Director General of the Directorate General of Immigration and Emigration (DGIE), replacing Col. Regis Gatarayiha, who has been heading the institution since October 2018.

ACP Nkuranga has been the head of the External Intelligence and Security, a position she has been occupying since August last year. Prior to that, she served in different senior positions at Rwanda National Police (RNP), including as the Acting Director of Community Policing, the Deputy Commissioner for Public Relations, Media and Protocol, Director for the Anti-GBV Desk and as the Commissioner for International Cooperation.

Col. Nyirubutama, who previously held different corporate and diplomatic roles, was promoted to Colonel in June and appointed the Deputy SG of NISS under a new structure of the security organ.