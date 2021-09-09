RIB Arrests Dr. Christopher Kayumba On Allegations of Rape

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) said on Thursday it arrested former academic-turned-politician, Dr. Christopher Kayumba, on allegations of rape and complicity to rape following cases filed by different individuals accusing the controversial university lecturer of sexual violence. It is not the first time similar allegations have surfaced.

Dr. Kayumba, a former lecturer of Journalist at the University of Rwanda (UR), was arrested after being summoned by RIB to appear before an investigator on Wednesday but did not show up only to do so on Thursday and was subsequently arrested.

“Today, RIB arrested Dr. Christopher Kayumba who is being investigated on allegations of rape and sexual misconduct filed by various people. He is being held at the RIB Station in Kicukiro. His file will be submitted to Prosecution as stipulated by the law,” RIB tweeted on Thursday.

Earlier this year, a former student of Dr. Kayumba took to social media to accuse him of attempted rape. The allegations were followed by more claims but he denied the allegations.

More details to follow…..