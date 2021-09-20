RIB Arrests Volleyball Federation Official As Investigations Into Continental Tourney Commence

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has arrested Jean de Dieu Bagirishya , the Second Vice President of Rwanda Volley Federation in charge of Operations as part on an ongoing investigations in relation to the suspension of the National Women’s Volleyball Team from the just concluded 2021 Africa Nations Volleyball Championship.

The Spokesperson of RIB, Dr. Thierry B. Murangira, confirmed to KT Press that Bagirishya, a seasoned sports journalist and volleyball veteran, is suspected of using forged documents in exercising his functions and duties. Dr. Murangira said that “investigations continue to establish the role of other federation members”.

More volleyball officials are likely to be held accountable, following a scandal that saw Rwanda get suspended from the tournament, moments before the final, which was scheduled for September 16, between Rwanda and Senegal.

The national team was suspended after Nigeria filed an official complaint challenging the nationality of four Rwandan players. After a three day stalemate, it was agreed that the hosts Rwanda are removed from the tournament, previous games forfeited and the players in question as well as the federation get suspended.

There were reports that the Nigerian coach faced some threats after filing the complaint. RIB is yet to provide full details of what the investigations will cover.

The Ministry of Sports took over the organisation of the tournament, with the rescheduled games and final played on Sunday, September 19. Cameroon emerged champions after defeating Kenya by 3 sets to 1.