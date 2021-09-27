Rwanda Names Squad For World Cup Qualifying Double-header Against Uganda

National head coach Vincent Mashami has revealed his provisional squad of 36 players for next month’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier double-header against Uganda.

His side host Uganda on Thursday, October 7 at Kigali Stadium, before travelling to Kampala three days later for the return.

As expected, Sweden-based midfielder Rafael York has once again been included in Mashami’s squad after switching allegiance from Sweden to Rwanda.

York, who qualifies to play for Rwanda through his mother has featured Swedish youth set up.

He received his first call-up last month before games against Mali and Kenya and joined the national camp to bond with the team while awaiting for FIFA clearance.

The 22-year old has reportedly been cleared by the world football governing body FIFA to switch allegiance from Sweden to Rwanda.

“For me to play for Rwanda, it’s unbelievable. I am so happy. This is everything I wanted for the last two years.” York told KT Press

“I’m sure that everything is done with papers and stuff, so for me to now be able and play, knowing that I will be going up the pitch with a Rwanda shirt, it means so much for me.

“Now I just hope that I show my best side, that my teammates help me show my best side too and that we do two good games now.” he added

Lague Byiringiro, who is still nursing an injury he picked during Amavubi’s game against Kenya last month, has also been picked.

The squad reports to camp on Wednesday to begin preparations for the crucial double-header.

Meanwhile, Amavubi Stars were placed in Group E alongside Mali, Uganda and Kenya and are yet to win a single game after a 1-0 defeat to Mali and 0-0 draw against Kenya.

They sit bottom of their group, one point adrift of Uganda and Kenya while Mali tops the group with 4 points after two games.

The list of 36 players is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Mvuyekure Emery (Tusker FC, Kenya), Ndayishimiye Eric (Unattached), Buhake Twizere Clément (Strommen IF, Norway), Ntwali Fiacre (AS Kigali, Rwanda) Gahungu Habarurema (Police FC, Rwanda).

Defenders: Rwatubyaye Abdul (Shkupi FK, Macedonia), Nirisarike Salomon (Urartu FC, Armenia), Manzi Thierry (FC Dila Gori, Georgia), Omborenga Fitina (APR FC, Rwanda), Imanishimwe Emmanuel (FAR Rabat, Egypt), Bayisenge Emery (Unattached), Rukundo Dennis (AS Kigali, Rwanda), Rutanga Eric (Police FC), Ngwabije Bryan Clovis (SC Lyon, France), Niyigenda Clement (Rayon Sports, Rwanda), Mutsinzi Ange(CD Trofense, Portugal),Nemeyimana Kato Samuel (Bugesera FC, Rwanda).

Midfielders: Niyonzima Olivier (AS Kigali, Rwanda), Muhire Kevin (Unattached), Nsengiyumva Isaac (Rayon Sports, Rwanda), Bizimana Djihad (KMSK Deinze, Belgium), Manishimwe Djabel (APR FC, Rwanda), Twizeyimana Martin Fabrice (Police FC, Rwanda), Yannick Mukunzi (Sandvikens IF, Sweden), Rafael York (AFC Eskilstuna, Sweden), Nishimwe Blaise (Rayon Sports, Rwanda), Niyibizi Ramadhan (AS Kigali, Rwanda),Haruna Niyonzima (AS Kigali, Rwanda)

Forwards: Hakizimana Muhadjiri (Police FC, Rwanda), Nshuti Savio Dominique (Police FC, Rwanda), Kagere Medie (Simba SC, Tanzania), Tuyisenge Jacques (APR FC, Rwanda), Mugunga Yves (APR FC,Rwanda), Kalisa Jamir (Vipers, Uganda), Twizerimana Onesme (Police FC, Rwanda),Iradukunda Jean Bertrand (Gasogi United).