Rwandair to Resume Uganda, India Flights

Rwanda’s national carrier, Rwandair has announced plans to resume flights to Uganda and India among its destinations which were temporarily closed due to alarming cases of COVID-19 in both countries.

The carrier (Rwandair) cancelled its flights to Mumbai India and Entebbe, Uganda in May and July 2021 respectively.

Rwandair CEO Yvonne Makolo told local media that flights to Entebbe, Uganda are planned to resume within a week while flights to Mumbai will follow suite by the end of September.

“We are already working on the plan to resume the flights and have informed the relevant authorities. We are only for a go- ahead but I presume that the flights will resume before end of next week,” Makolo told local media.

Normally Rwandair does six flights a week to Entebbe and four flights to Mumbai, via Dar-es-Salaam in Tanzania.