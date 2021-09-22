Singer Patient Bizimana Unveils Wedding Dates

Celebrated gospel music star Patient Bizimana is in final preparations of leaving a bachelor’s life for ever as he reveals dates of his upcoming wedding with fiancée Gentille Uwera Karamira.

Patient shared the long waited good news to friends, family and fans through his instagram page, where he posted the wedding card.

According to the information on the wedding card, the wedding day is slated to take place down on December 19th.

It is rumored that after the wedding, Patient Bizimana will relocate to America to live with his newly wed.

Patient and Gentille have been dating for years under cover and it is alleged that they even did a civil wedding late 2019 in Rubavu.

Patient has been linked to several females including Miss Kundwa Doriane, Deborah Masasu and many more, but he strongly denied the allegations.

The ‘Ubwo Buntu’ hitmaker for years has been pressured by his fans who would frequently ask him to settle down via social media and interviews.

He raised to stardom following his songs Amagambo, Ndaje, Nubw’Ijoro and many more featuring fellow gospel stars.