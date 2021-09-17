Sonia Mugabo Looking Forward to First Christmas ‘as a Wife’

The year 2021 will end with fashion designer Sonia Mugabo changing her marital status from ‘single’ to ‘married’. Mugabo, the founder and proprietor of Sonia Mugabo, one of the outstanding fashion brands in Rwanda, was recently engaged by businessman Diego Twahirwa, and they are expected to tie the knot before the end of the year.

Mugabo, 31, is still over the moon after she was proposed to by Twahirwa, 34, on September 9 and she cannot wait to walk down the aisle and seal the relationship. The two business personalities are set to become the next ‘power couple’, bringing together their business prowess under one roof as husband and wife.

The fashion designer and founder of Gashora Farms, which grows and exports chili, are said to have been dating for more than a year but kept their relationship under wraps.

Mugabo, who is an advocate of mental health, following her personal struggles with depression, took to Twitter this week to express how happy she is that by Christmas she will be someone’s wife. The ‘SM’ brand founder was reacting to a post about Christmas being 100 days away counting from September 16.

“I’ll be @Diego_Twahirwa ’s wife by this Christmas,” she tweeted as many took to the microblogging app to congratulate her. Among those who have congratulated her is the First Daughter, Ange I. Kagame.

Twahirwa, who has also been over the moon since their engagement, reacted with a simple tweet: “My Fiancé”

My Fiancé ❤️ — Diego Twahirwa (@Diego_Twahirwa) September 16, 2021

Many have taken to social media to congratulate the couple, particularly Mugabo, who in recent months has been open about struggling to cope with the passing on of her father in January 2020. Mugabo, who is also a survivor of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi said the passing on of her father left her devastated and grief stricken for many months. Wishing the couple the best in their endeavors.

A lifetime in SonDiego💘💫 — AIKN (@AngeKagame) September 9, 2021