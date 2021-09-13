University of Rwanda, Mastercard Foundation Sign A Ten Year Partnership Worth $55M

The University of Rwanda and Mastercard Foundation have signed a ten-year partnership agreement worth $55 million to enable higher education access for 1,200 young Africans.

The focus is on women pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), young people with disabilities, refugees, and displaced youth.

The partnership is part of the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program which was launched in 2012.

The partnership was announced on September 13.

Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program aims at developing Africa’s next generation of transformative leaders by providing economically disadvantaged students with skills training, leadership development, counselling, mentoring, internships, and career services.

“We are thrilled that the University of Rwanda has become a partner in the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program,” said Reeta Roy, President and CEO of the Mastercard Foundation.

“The mission and programs of the University are inextricably linked to the country’s national goals. That’s why this partnership is especially compelling as it will be preparing young people for careers across multiple disciplines and for real-life problem-solving,” she added.

The new partnership will build the University of Rwanda’s capacity to deliver inclusive, blended learning and contribute to a robust knowledge ecosystem that supports new pathways to work for young people.

It is aligned with the Mastercard Foundation’s Young Africa Works strategy to enable 30 million young Africans, particularly young African women, to access dignified and fulfilling work by 2030.

“The University of Rwanda believes strongly in the vision of the Mastercard Foundation,” said University of Rwanda Vice Chancellor Professor Alexandre Lyambabaje.

“That is why we made the decision to partner with the Foundation to scale up our efforts in training transformative leaders and highly enterprising graduates and prepare them to make meaningful change on the African continent. This program aligns with the Rwanda National Transformation Strategy and its impact will resonate at the University of Rwanda, among our stakeholders, and through the larger East African Community,” Prof. Lyambabaje said.

The University of Rwanda joins a global network of 29 Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program Partners committed to ensuring that all young people.