Very Many People Have Earned Millions From My Songs-Masamba 

Legendary cultural music star Masamba Intore has claimed that “very many people generated millions from his songs on YouTube without his consent” and he is okay with it because he didn’t know about it.

The Kanjogera hitmaker disclosed the information live at KTRadio while talking about what he learnt from Covid 19.

“I am telling you I have made very many people rich with my songs because I didn’t know about using technology to generate money, but through Covid-19 halt on concerts, I came to know about it and I hired a professional IT personnel to manage and am making good money from it,” he said.

The singer revealed that he is working on a new album which will be composed of 90 percent of his father’s songs.

The new album will be dropped late this year and he plans to resume Gakondo shows in Mille Collines Hotel.

Masamba is a well established artist with a huge fan base and through traditional music, he has promoted Rwandan music and culture on a global scene.

His recently released song is dubbed, Wanyoye Amata, a song doing well on local airwaves.