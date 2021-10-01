Abu Dhabi: President Kagame to Speak at the 14th Edition of the World Policy Conference

President Paul Kagame is in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he is expected to speak the 14th edition of the World Policy Conference (WPC), organized by the Paris-based think tank, Institut français des relations internationales (IFRI) and chaired by its founder Thierry de Montbrial.

The international conference, which begins today and ends on October 3, was founded in 2008 and is dedicated to helping promote a world that is more open, more prosperous and fairer.

“This requires an unremitting effort to understand the actual forces at play and the interactions between them, as well as to explore non-aggressive ways of adapting how States connect with each other at all levels, while respecting the culture and fundamental interests of each nation,”

“As the previous editions, this 14th edition will address the major issues of global governance from the point of view of middle powers. More than 200 international leading figures will participate in Abu Dhabi,” the organisers said.

The 14th edition will cover issues such as the post-pandemic world, globalization mutations; transatlantic relations in the Joe Biden era; world digitalization after the pandemic; Europe’s positioning in the United States/China rivalry context; global health governance’s new challenges; issues related to critical raw materials, energy, environment and climate; the international monetary system; food security, space conquest, technologies governance.

Other topics to be discussed include Europe; the Middle East in 2030; Africa and especially North/West Africa; Afghanistan and the Sahel; Russia; China and new foreign policy trends in East Asia and the Indo-Pacific area and more.

Other speakers include Patrick Achi, Prime Minister of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, Josep Borrell Fontelles, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice President of the European Commission; Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko, Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture of the African Union Commission; Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj, former President of Mongolia and patron of the World Sustainable Development Forum and Louise Mushikiwabo, Secretary-General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie.

Others include Edi Rama, Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania; Didier Reynders, Commissioner for Justice in charge of Rule of Law and Consumer Protection at the European Commission; Kevin Rudd, President of the Asia Society Policy Institute and former Prime Minister of Australia, Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UAE, Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of State for Food and Water Security, UAE , Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Mubadala, Sheikh Shakhbut Bin Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, UAE, and Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia.