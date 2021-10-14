sikiş türk porno sikiş izle porno video mobil sikiş sikiş izle porno izle sex hikayeleri mobil pornolar

Alex Kamuhire Is New Auditor General, ACP Muhisoni At Rwanda Correctional Services

byJean de la Croix Tabaro October 14, 2021 at 1:52 am 0
ACP Rose Muhisoni

The cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame on October 13 has appointed  Alex Kamuhire as new auditor General replacing Obadiah Biraro.

Biraro has been serving in this capacity of Auditor General since June 2011.

no-nonsense Obadiah Biraro has been serving as Auditor General for the last ten years

At the National Child Development Agency(NCDA), Nadine Umutoni Gatsinzi was appointed Director-General. She was vice mayor in charge of Economic and Social Affairs in City of Kigali.

Moreover, ACP Rose Muhisoni was appointed Deputy Commissioner General of Rwanda Correctional Service(RCS).

She is serving under Commissioner-General Juvenal Marizamunda who was also transferred from Rwanda National Police to replaced Goerge Rwigamba in April this year.

Ndoba Mugunga

In other appointments, Ndoba Mugunga was appointed Commercial attache in the Rwanda’s Embassy in Democratic Republic of Congo(DRC).

Also bouncing back is Julienne Uwacu who was Director-General of the National Fund for the Genocide survivors(FARG) until it phased out in September this year.

Julienne Uwacu

Uwacu has now been appointed Executive Director of Community Resilience Department at the newly created Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement – MINUBUMWE.

To continue activities of fight against the Genocide that were a responsibility of National Commission for the Fight against the Genocide(CNLG) which also phased out last month, the cabinet also appointed Dr. Assumpta Muhayisa as Executive Director in charge of Memory and Genocide Prevention Department at Minubumwe.

At the same ministry, Maurice Mugabowagahunde is Executive Director Research and Policy Department.

The cabinet appointed the Board of Directors at the Rwanda Atomic Energy Board.

Dr. Lassina Zerbo

The board chair is Burkina Fasso national Dr. Lassina Zerbo, the executive secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-test Ban Treaty Organisation while the vice-chair is Lt. Col Dr. Patrick Mugenzi.

Members of the seven-people board of directors in this new institution include Her Royal Highness Princess Sumaya bin El Hassan of Jordan.

Her Royal Highness Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan

Other members are Dr. Athanase Nduwumuremyi, Alice Uwase, Juvenal Seruzindi and Speciose Kabibi.

