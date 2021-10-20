sikiş türk porno sikiş izle porno video mobil sikiş sikiş izle porno izle sex hikayeleri mobil pornolar

Butera Knowless Scoops Award of Best Female Artist of the Month-Zambia

October 20, 2021

Songbird Butera Knowless’s music did not only thrive in the country alone, but it has also crossed borders as she was awarded Best Female musician of the month by Zikomo Africa Awards organized in Zambia.

Zikomo Africa awards aims at recognizing excellence in youth generation, mainly focusing on philanthropists, models, filmmakers and musicians to mention but a few.

Butera Knowless and Tanzanian Harmonize represented East African region by bringing back home the awards.

Although the award doesn’t include money as a take home token, but it empowers and motivates the youth into giving back to their communities to make the world a better place.

Butera recently dropped a new album dubbed ‘Inzora’ featuring songs like Asante that is doing well on local music charts.

Zikomo Africa Awards management, thanked the singer for having a zeal to take her music to another level.

She has several hits under her belt like Ikofi, uwo Uzakunda, Uzagaruke and Te Amo featuring Zambian star Roberto.

