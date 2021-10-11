sikiş türk porno sikiş izle porno video mobil sikiş sikiş izle porno izle sex hikayeleri mobil pornolar

COVID-19: Rwanda Starts A New Vaccination Phase

byJean de la Croix Tabaro October 11, 2021 at 3:03 pm 0

Twelve(12) upcountry districts of Rwanda will be the target in the COVID-19 vaccination phase that started on Monday.

“We are embarking into another phase of COVID-19 vaccination with more than 1 million doses being deployed in 12 districts outside Kigali,” writes the Rwanda Biomedical Centre(RBC), the institution which is in charge of execution of the programme among others.

Rwanda has so far vaccinated 2.1 million of people in first phase while 1.6 million eligible people received the required two jabs as of October 10.

The country receives the vaccines through COVAX initiatives and other purchases and donations to achieve vaccination of 60% of its population.

Latest in these donations could be from Slovakia. Rwanda, on Saturday October 9, received 280,000 doses from the country in Central Europe.

The rate of people in the target(60%) corresponds to the number of eligible people in Rwanda.

As of October 10 in Rwanda, COVID-19 had made 1,308 victims out of 98,697 confirmed cases and 94,953 recovered people.

There are still 2,446 active cases, most of whom under treatment in their homes.

The government and its partners continue to call upon the general public to stick to preventive measures despite signs that the country is doing relatively well in the fight against the pandemic.

“Get vaccinated and continue to follow all preventive measures. Together we will win this fight,” writes Mark Bryan Schreiner, representative of UNFPA in Rwanda.

