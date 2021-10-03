sikiş türk porno sikiş izle porno video mobil sikiş sikiş izle porno izle sex hikayeleri mobil pornolar

COVID-19: Tests At Churches Return Negative Results

byJean de la Croix Tabaro October 03, 2021 at 5:38 pm 0

Rwanda has yet produced another proof that the fight against COVID-19 is yielding fruits in public places.

Rwanda Biomedical centre on Sunday conducted tests in churches where 655 churchgoers were tested against COVID-19 and all results obtained were negative.

The tests were conducted at some big churches across the city including St. Michel Cathedral, Zion Temple Gatenga, Restoration Church Kimisagara and EAR Remera-Giporoso.

Nearly a similar number was yesterday tested in bars that were allowed to reopen ten days ago, and the results were all negative.

This might send a signal that Rwanda’s battle against COVID-19 is going well despite a clear advise not to loosen.

Latest updates of the Ministry of Health indicate that so far the country has confirmed 97,781 cases, including 93,167 recovered cases and 3,343 active cases as of October 3.

Furthermore, 2,848,302 tests have been conducted and 2,129,716 people have received the vaccine against COVID-19.

So far 1,281 people have died of COVID-19 in Rwanda, but numbers go decreasing. Health officials keep reminding the community to keep social distance, wear face mask and wash hands constantly.

Related News


Leave a Comment

Porno Gratuit Porno Français Adulte XXX Brazzers Porn College Girls Film érotique Hard Porn Inceste Famille Porno Japonais Asiatique Jeunes Filles Porno Latin Brown Femmes Porn Mobile Porn Russe Porn Stars Porno Arabe Turc Porno caché Porno de qualité HD Porno Gratuit Porno Mature de Milf Porno Noir Regarder Porn Relations Lesbiennes Secrétaire de Bureau Porn Sexe en Groupe Sexe Gay Sexe Oral Vidéo Amateur Vidéo Anal

windows 10 kaufen office 2019 kaufen office 365 kaufen windows 10 home kaufen windows 10 enterprise kaufen office 2019 home and business kaufen office 2016 kaufen windows 10 education kaufen visio professional 2019 kaufen project 2019 kaufen project 2016 kaufen visio 2016 kaufen windows server 2012 kaufen windows server 2016 kaufen windows server 2019 kaufen betriebssysteme office software windows server softhier instagram türk takipçi satın al instagram türk beğeni satın al instagram görüntülenme satın al instagram otomatik beğeni satın al facebook türk beğeni satın al facebook sayfa beğenisi satın al facebook türk takipçi satın al twitter türk takipçi satın al twitter türk beğeni satın al twitter retweet satın al youtube türk izlenme satın al youtube türk abone satın al takipçi hilesi

süpertotobet betmatik betturkey