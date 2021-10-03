COVID-19: Tests At Churches Return Negative Results

Rwanda has yet produced another proof that the fight against COVID-19 is yielding fruits in public places.

Rwanda Biomedical centre on Sunday conducted tests in churches where 655 churchgoers were tested against COVID-19 and all results obtained were negative.

The tests were conducted at some big churches across the city including St. Michel Cathedral, Zion Temple Gatenga, Restoration Church Kimisagara and EAR Remera-Giporoso.

Nearly a similar number was yesterday tested in bars that were allowed to reopen ten days ago, and the results were all negative.

This might send a signal that Rwanda’s battle against COVID-19 is going well despite a clear advise not to loosen.

Latest updates of the Ministry of Health indicate that so far the country has confirmed 97,781 cases, including 93,167 recovered cases and 3,343 active cases as of October 3.

Furthermore, 2,848,302 tests have been conducted and 2,129,716 people have received the vaccine against COVID-19.

So far 1,281 people have died of COVID-19 in Rwanda, but numbers go decreasing. Health officials keep reminding the community to keep social distance, wear face mask and wash hands constantly.