Democratic Green Party of Rwanda Dissmisses Two Officials Over “Divisionism”

The Democratic Green Party of Rwanda (DGPR) has dismissed two of its top officials who are allegedly accused of laying treacherous moves with intent to divide the party from within.

Dismissed include Jean Deogratious Tuyishime and Ferdinand Mutabazi, who were accused of “harboring treacherous plans of destroying the party from within,” according to a communique from the party.

Tuyishime has been the Information Secretary in the Central Executive Committee while Mutabazi has been holding a position of the DGPR Chairman in the Southern Province.

The communique said the duo were planning on creating another political party from within, claiming to have resources and support from people outside the country.

“They have been mobilizing several party leaders to join them in those acts of treachery. It was evident that they are not men of integrity and have no values of the party as they have been breaching Party laws and the National Law Regulating Conduct of Politicians and Political Organizations as amended to-date, decided to Expel them from the Party with immediate effect,” said a Dr. Frank Habineza the DGPR president.

Habineza said that the two dismissed officials also have had a bad history within the party that includes lack of integrity, self discipline among others.

For instance, Jean Deogratious Tuyishime was removed from the 2018 list of Green Party’s parliamentary candidates after the National Electoral Commission , presented a court-case which had been submitted by several concerned citizens concerning refusal to pay debts, abuse of law and lack of integrity. He submitted a letter to the Electoral Commission resigning his candidature, one day before elections.

The Party also said that lack of integrity also applied to Ferdinand Mutabazi whom early this year staged a self-kidnap after failing to pay debts to his brother-in-law and wanted to politicize his disappearance and blame it to national security organs and therefore cause a political conflict between the party and state organs.

The dismissal takes immediate effect and the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda stated that it would also like to inform the public that the above mentioned no-longer hold any leadership position within party structures.