Gabon Gives 31 Full Scholarships to Its Nationals for University of Rwanda

The University of Rwanda has received 31 Gabonese students who are coming to pursue different programs at Bachelor’s level.

The students will pursue studies, following a Memorandum of Understanding signed between University of Rwanda and the government of Gabon scholarship agency also known as I’agence Nationale des Bourses du Gabon (ANBG).

The scholarship agreement was signed at the University of Rwanda (UR) headquarters in Kigali City on September 11.

“Students come with different levels of English language, in order for us to determine the best program for each student, we have to test them first, so that we design the best program for each,” Professor Nosa O. Egiebor, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academics and Research at the University of Rwanda said.

The Gabonese students who are already in the country will pursue programs of Translation and Interpretation, Geology, Bio-chemistry, Governance and Leadership and Journalism and Mass Communication.

Other courses are Information and Technology, agriculture, Governance and Leadership, Monetary Economy, Bio-Chemistry, Marketing and Finance, Human Resource, Information System, among others.

Among them, 13 are female while 18 are male. They will be enrolled in four UR campuses Including Gikondo, Huye, Nyarugenge, and Rukara, after undertaking a 4 to 6 month long English mandatory course.

According to the University of Rwanda, the scholarship agreement aims at raising the standard and visibility of Rwanda’s academic services and making them readily accessible across Africa and worldwide.

Dr. Papias M. Musafiri, UR’S Deputy Vice Chancellor for Strategic Planning and Administration (DVC-SPA) said that the Gabonese students will be fully funded by their Government.

“We are ready to teach them and give them enough packages as part of their course. They will pursue different courses and everything concerning the fees will be paid by their government,” Dr. Musafiri said.

Without mentioning the amount for the Gabonese students, Dr. Musafiri said that the difference between tuition fees for the international and local students is ‘small.’

According to Prof. Egiebor, currently the number of international students is low, but UR is making every stride to make its programs more attractive and competitive in the global academic market.

Currently, the number of international students stands at 2% of the total population of students.