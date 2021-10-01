sikiş türk porno sikiş izle porno video mobil sikiş sikiş izle porno izle sex hikayeleri mobil pornolar

Malta Approves Rwandan Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate

byWilliams Buningwire October 01, 2021 at 6:44 pm 0
View of Valletta, the capital of Malta. The State has validated Rwanda’s certificate of COVID-19 vaccine

Malta, an island country located in the central Mediterranean Sea says the COVID-19 vaccination certificates issued by Rwandan authorities are proved and accepted as valid proof of immunity against the virus, effective September 29.

According to VisitMalta, an international travel portal based in Malta, Rwandans planning to travel to Malta will be permitted entry as long as their vaccination certificate meets all the requirements of the Schengen visa procedures.

“As such, in order for a vaccination certificate that has been issued by one of the three countries to be recognized, the document should indicate that the holder has completed the vaccination process with one of the vaccine doses approved for use by the European Medicines Agency (EMA),” the statement from VisitMalta reads.

According to VisitMalta, Rwandans will be permitted entry to Malta as long as their certificate shows that they have been immunized with one of the following approved vaccines including AstraZeneca, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, and Pfizer/BioNTech.

The Rwandan Covid-19 certificate has been approved as a proof of boosting people’s immune system against the virus by Malta alongside Saudi Arabia and Malaysia.

The Statement from VisitMalta says that the Covid-19 certificate should indicate that at least 14 days have passed since the last dose of the vaccine was received for it to be valid.

According to the Ministry of Health of Malta, certificates that prove that the holder has been immunized against the virus with a combination of two different doses of an EMA-approved vaccine are also accepted provided that they follow the required time frame between the first and the second vaccine dose.

